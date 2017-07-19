Bristol, Va. man to face multiple larceny charges related to thefts in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Bristol, Va. man on multiple counts of grand larceny and petty larceny charges, following an investigation into several reports of thefts along Clear Creek Road and Blacksmith Trail.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy took several reports of theft of tarps, a utility trailer, a cooler, gas cans, propane tanks, a go-cart, weed eaters, push mowers and air hoses on July 12.

Along with the Washington County Criminal Investigative Division, it was revealed that the thefts were related to previous thefts that had occurred in that area around June 4.

According to the release, around $5,000 worth of stolen property was recovered.

Stacy Calvin Holt, Jr., 26, was arrested and charged with seven counts of grand larceny and three counts of petty larceny.

Holt was taken to the Bristol Virginia Jail, where he was being held without bond.

He was also charged in the City of Bristol, Va. for possession of stolen property.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.