Birthplace of Country Music Museum hosting Smithsonian exhibit

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL)- If you are looking for a way to stay cool in these last few weeks before the kids head back to school, we’ve got you covered.

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is hosting the exhibit “Things Come Apart” it gives us a look at the intricate pieces that make up our every day possessions.

The goal is for people to start looking at the things they use every day in a new way.

“They will start looking around at some of the things that they use every day and really start to think about how they work and how theyve gotten to that point from where they started and actually just think about the way things are made,”Dr. René Rodgers, Museum Director and Head Curator for the Birthplace of Country Music Museum said. ‘

The exhibit includes hands on opportunities for kids and adults that engage science, technology, engineering, and math concepts.

The museum has also taken a few objects they had in the museum like the phonograph and included it in the exhibit, take a look:

The exhibit ends October 8th.

For more information about this exhibit and some special events that go along with it you can click here.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.