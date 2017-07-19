Alabama man facing drug felony charges in Washington County, VA

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Deputies in Washington County, VA says a man from north Alabama is facing two felony charges.

Sheriff Fred Newman said one of his deputies saw a parked vehicle behind a Shell Station around 3:49 a.m.

The deputy said he approached the vehicle to check on the driver and noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The deputy searched the vehicle and found several large plastic bags containing what appeared to be marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia.

Benjamin Paul Smart, age38 of Owens Cross Road, AL, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute, more than one-half ounce but less than five pounds of marijuana.

He was transported to the Abingdon Facility of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail where he was released on a $1500 secured bond.