Additional lock, more surveillance in place after two thefts reported at local veterans memorial

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Increased security measures are now in place after someone stole two American and POW/MIA flags at the Johnson City-Washington County Veteran’s Memorial.

As investigators continue their search to find those responsible for the thefts, folks with the memorial have added security measures to try to prevent similar crimes from happening.

One of the upgrades includes two locks, made of stronger material to try to prevent anyone from prying the flagpole lock box open.

Community members, and local police have also stepped up to keep a watch on the memorial that honors the sacrifice and bravery of our local veterans.

“Johnson City Police Department, they’ve really been great with it and increased their activity, Mountain Home Police Department who we talked to as well too. We have residents right here around the park, who are at the park watching it,” Allen Jackson said.

If you have any information that could help police identify who stole the flags, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers 423-434-6158.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.