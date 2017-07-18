Walters State opening part of new downtown Greeneville campus this fall

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL)- Walters State Community College is set to open 41 percent of its new 104,000 square foot downtown Greeneville campus this fall. This makes way for new degree programs and more students for our area.

One new program launching this fall is the occupational therapy assistance program. The campus also has new, expanded science labs to help students trying to get in to health professions.

“One of the things that community colleges do to serve the community is reach out to businesses and industries at any time and find out what they need from employers, and the one that we heard was occupational therapy assistant program was in high demand,” Walters State Community College President Dr. Tony Miksa President said.

The new campus also has more classroom space. Right now Walters State has about 1,100 students, school leaders expect to get up to 2,000, especially with Governor Bill Haslam’s initiatives to give free community college to Tennesseans.

“They’ll be able to contribute at a higher wage and then be able to do more things within the community, so it’s really a positive economic impact for what we do,” Miksa said.

Progress on the building has been only as fast as the fundraising is. The college is paying for construction as it gets the money. So far it’s been funded by state grants, private donations, and fundraisers.

“To say has it taken a little bit longer, maybe, because it takes time to develop funding, but the exciting part about it is we’re coming to the end,” Miksa said.

The state has allotted $3.4 million in its budget this year to go to Walters State. The school has gotten around $12 million from fundraising, according to a spokesperson for the college. The total cost for the new building will be around $30 million. School leaders wouldn’t give a time-frame but said they hope to open the entire building soon.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.