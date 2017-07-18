US Rep Cohen seeks answers about toxins found at TVA power plant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen is pressing state regulators and the Tennessee Valley Authority for more information about the discovery of excessive levels of arsenic and lead in groundwater under a coal-fired power plant.

Cohen’s office said in a statement Monday that he sent a letter to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation asking the agency why it believes toxins found under the TVA’s Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis are not affecting drinking water.

The department said last week it is confident drinking water is not being affected after the TVA measured excessive levels of toxins in wells that monitor pollution from coal ash ponds at the Allen plant.

Those wells are located near far deeper wells drilled by the TVA directly into an aquifer that provides Memphis’ drinking water.

