Unicoi man arrested on several auto burglary charges

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man on auto burglary charges.

According to a news release, William Ronald Davis, 34, of Unicoi was charged with 12 counts of auto burglary, as well as 12 charges of theft of property.

The burglaries reportedly happened between February 2017 and July 2017 in the Unicoi/Marbelton area.

Officials said an investigation into the burglaries is ongoing and investigators are trying to recover and return stolen property back to the victims.

Other charges are pending.

