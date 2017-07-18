UCSO: Johnson City man charged with auto theft, vandalism

UNICOI, TN (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Johnson City man on multiple charges this week, which include auto theft and vandalism.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Kevin E. Mitchell, 40, was charged with auto theft, theft under $1,000 and vandalism excess of $1,000.

Mitchell reportedly stole a vehicle from a Unicoi County business, and took items without the owners consent.

According to the release, Mitchell reportedly tried to disguise the stolen vehicle by spray painting it.

The vehicle was later found at a Johnson City hotel and was processed for evidence. Investigators also collected forensic evidence, which has been given to the crime lab for analysis.

