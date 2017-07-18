Tuesday FunFest Events

KINGSPORT (WJHL) – FunFest continues in the Model City today.

Plenty of events are planned and some are even free. Here are some of the main events planned for Tuesday:

Putt-Putt Tournament

-9 am to 6 pm

-Putt-Putt Golf Course, 346 W. Stone Drive

-Must have ticket from the FunFest Store

Kids Central Presented by Niswonger Children’s Hospital

-10 am to 3pm

-V.O. Dobbins Sr Community Center

Pool Party At Kingsport Aquatic Center

-4 pm to 8 pm

-Kingsport Aquatic Center

-$4

Harmony Fun And Dinner Show

-6 pm

-Food City Banquet Room, 1205 N. Eastman Rd.

$18

One Pitch Softball Tournament

-6 pm to 10:30 pm

-Brickyard Park

-Pre-registration required

Free Photography Workshop

-6 pm to 7:30 pm

-Kingsport Public Library

Community Square and Round Dance-Fun For All

-6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

-Civic Auditorium

97.3 Love FM Family Comedy Night Featuring John Crist

-7 pm to 8:30 pm

-Ross N. Robinson Middle School

-$20 at event