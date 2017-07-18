Tuesday FunFest Events

KINGSPORT (WJHL) – FunFest continues in the Model City today.
Plenty of events are planned and some are even free. Here are some of the main events planned for Tuesday:
Putt-Putt Tournament
-9 am to 6 pm
-Putt-Putt Golf Course, 346 W. Stone Drive
-Must have ticket from the FunFest Store
Kids Central Presented by Niswonger Children’s Hospital
-10 am to 3pm
-V.O. Dobbins Sr Community Center
Pool Party At Kingsport Aquatic Center
-4 pm to 8 pm
-Kingsport Aquatic Center
-$4
Harmony Fun And Dinner Show
-6 pm
-Food City Banquet Room, 1205 N. Eastman Rd.
$18
One Pitch Softball Tournament
-6 pm to 10:30 pm
-Brickyard Park
-Pre-registration required
Free Photography Workshop
-6 pm to 7:30 pm
-Kingsport Public Library
Community Square and Round Dance-Fun For All
-6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
-Civic Auditorium
97.3 Love FM Family Comedy Night Featuring John Crist
-7 pm to 8:30 pm
-Ross N. Robinson Middle School
-$20 at event