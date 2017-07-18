Running back in 2020 class decommits from Tennessee

Rising sophomore running back Miles Friday of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., announced Tuesday night on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from Tennessee.

The 5-foot-11, 172-pound Friday had been committed to the Vols since June 8, choosing Tennessee over scholarship offers from nearly 20 other schools after getting an offer from the Vols less than a month earlier.

“After taking the time to think about it I have decided to de-commit from the University of Tennessee,” he wrote in a note posted on his Twitter account.

“Thank you Coach Jones and Coach G for everything you have done for me,” Friday added, referring to Tennessee coach Butch Jones and running backs coach Robert Gillespie. “Tennessee will be a top program in my recruitment but I would just like to take time and not rush the process!”

Friday, who’s expected to be one of the top running backs in the 2020 class, also claims offers from Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State, among others.

