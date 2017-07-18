Royston appears in court on second-degree murder charge

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL-TV) –

A man charged in a Sullivan County murder made his first appearance in a court room today.

Johnny Royston Jr. appeared briefly in General Sessions Court in Bristol, TN this morning. Royston had been arraigned via camera in from the Sullivan Co. Jail last week.

Judge Kline Lauderback appointed attorney Ilya Berenshteyn to represent Royston and set a preliminary hearing date for August 25 at 10 am.

Royston is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 44-year-old Rowdy Yates earlier this month and the search for Royston triggered a three day manhunt for him that ended Monday night, July 10 on Bristol Caverns Rd. when he was spotted in a car with Donald Hammonds. Hammonds ended up slamming the car they were in into officers cars. Neither Royston, Hammonds or any of the officers were injured.

In addition to the second degree murder charges, Royston faces several other charges in Sullivan County.

