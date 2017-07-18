RAM to offer free health screenings in Wise County, VA this weekend

WISE, VA (WJHL) – This weekend, thousands will head to southwest Virginia where medical professionals will provide free healthcare at the 18th Annual Remote Area Medical Clinic in Wise County.

Medical services at this year’s clinic include dental cleanings, fillings and extractions, eye exams, general health screenings and much more.

The RAM Clinic kicks off this Friday and continues through Sunday a the Wise County Fairgrounds on State Route 680.

“This clinic, our largest of the year, is the result of many years of dedication and a strong partnership between RAM Virginia, the Health Wagon and Virginia MOM. Our volunteer doctors, dentists, and optometrists will once again flock to Wise County to serve in excess of 2,000 people who need, but cannot access basic medical care,” said Kim Schwaner, RAM of Virginia clinic coordinator.

The parking lot opens at midnight daily and ticket distribution begins at 3:00 a.m. Clinic doors open at 6:00 a.m.

Patients will be served on a first come first serve basis.

For more information about RAM’s mobile medical clinics please visit http://www.ramusa.org/virginia. To volunteer email volunteers@ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

Will you be attending the Remote Area Medical and Remote Area Medical of Virginia annual RAM Wise Expedition on July 21 -23 in Wise, VA? pic.twitter.com/R0vh2dUn5b — Remote Area Medical™ (@ramusaorg) July 12, 2017