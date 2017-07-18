Public hearing on Wellmont-MSHA merger happening this evening

BLOUNTVILLE (WJHL) – People from around the region will have the chance to voice their opinion about a proposed hospital merger today.

A public hearing will take place in Blountville regarding the proposed merger of Wellmont Health System and Mountain States Health Alliance.

But before the two health systems can merge, they have to get permission from both Tennessee and Virginia. As part of that process, they are seeking a Certificate of Public Advantage, or COPA.

The State of Tennessee wants to hear from the people who could be impacted by the proposed merger.

The public is invited to give comments to the Tennessee Department of Health this evening. The hearing will take place at 5:30 pm at Northeast State Commuity College in Blountville.

Those who would like to speak will be given around 3 minutes to do so and must sign up sign up at the meeting.

You can also email your comments to tn.health@tn.gov.