Psychologist says corporal punishment harmful long-term

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – As the State of Tennessee researches why students with disabilities are often paddled at a higher rate than their peers, an East Tennessee State University assistant psychology professor and licensed clinical psychologist hopes the corporal punishment conversation continues.

“Rather than punishing them and using physical discipline, what these children need is more emotional behavioral support and positive reinforcement,” Dr. Diana Morelen said.

Citing A 2016 Journal of Family Psychology study “Spanking and Child Outcomes: Old Controversies and New Meta-Analyses,” Dr. Morelen said although physical discipline may have some short-term benefits, science shows strong evidence that it’s dangerous long-term. The research, which reviewed dozens of studies involving 160,000 kids dating back more than 50 years, found spanking is linked to aggression, antisocial behavior, mental health problems and low self-esteem.

“These findings mean something,” Dr. Morelen said. “Really, across studies, (this finds) some pretty strong evidence that even though spanking or corporal punishment might reduce a behavior in the short-term, it really increases risk for additional problems in the long-term.”

Our Community Watchdog investigation identified more than a dozen area schools where administrators paddled students with disabilities at a higher rate during two of the last four school years, according to local and federal data.

Former U.S. Secretary of Education John B. King, Jr. warned governors and top state school officials about the practice last November, saying “School-sponsored corporal punishment is not only ineffective, it is a harmful practice, and one that disproportionally impacts students of color and students with disabilities.” King said the practice “has no place in the public schools of a modern nation.”

School district directors told us regardless of a student’s situation, administrators only use corporal punishment on rare occasions, only with parents’ support and only after other forms of discipline don’t work.

Dr. Morelen hopes sharing the science behind physical discipline will continue what she says is a critical corporal punishment conversation.

“Parents and teachers are doing the best they can with what they’ve got,” she said. “They’re all working hard and they all really want what’s best for kids and not everybody is an expert on child development…I’m not trying to say that one child in one family or one school wouldn’t have positive benefits from (corporal punishment). What I’m saying is when you look across children and across time overall, it increases risk for these problems.”

Dr. Morelen says the research is a reminder that schools and parents alike should focus more on rewarding good behavior and only use natural consequences that match the offense when it’s time to discipline.

Lawmakers called for a statewide review of the use of corporal punishment, particularly on students with disabilities, following our investigation.

“If we know that children with special needs are already at greater risk for experiencing mental health difficulties, experiencing bullying, experiencing struggles and we know that spanking increases risks…I think it’s fair to guess and speculate and we need more science on this, I would think that this would also increase the risk for children with special needs as well,” Dr. Morelen said.

