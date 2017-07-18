Parents raise concerns about youth baseball finances in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Parents with children enrolled in the Elizabethton-Carter County Youth Baseball-Softball Association are say their kids are not being given the best opportunities.

One parent is alleging money raised by young players and their parents is not being put to use to help the league. Former coach and parent Joe Vines says his biggest concern is run-down equipment and a lack of umpires for games during this last game season.

He says equipment and umpire troubles stem from board members with the association not puting money raised by players and thier parents to good use.

“We are just kind of wondering with the money that we have to pay to play, the money that the sponsors were given out so that they could have their names on a banner and on the back of the t-shirts, where is that money really going,” Vines said.

Getting answers, News Channel 11 sat down the secretary of the youth baseball-softball association Mike Little. He says the $50 parents pay on registration fees is put to good use but doesn’t go far.

“$50 barely covers the cost of league insurance and uniforms, anything above and beyond that we are relying on fundraisers and sponsorship money which is very difficult to come by,” Mike Little said.

Little shared with me the financial records which shows the association took in nearly $73,000 and spent just over $65,000. The most money spent was more than $24,000 on uniforms and just over $11,000 for umpires.

A fundraiser brought in about $10,000. At the end of the year the association was left with a little over $7,000.

Association secretary Mike Little says that money will be carried over for next year, going towards expenses like equipment.

“All the equipment was purchased new this year and it will wear as the season goes on. we do equipment inspections prior to every game and we try to maintain that stuff throughout the course of the year,” Little said.

Still parent Joe Vines says not enough is being done for the young players.

“They want to come in and learning not come in and see that we don’t have equipment that works,” Vines said.

He is hoping that the upcoming year, will prove to be more of home run than the first.

The Elizabethton-Carter County Youth Baseball-Softball Association does operate under the Elizabethton City parks and Recreation with the city providing venues for games and practice.