Norton, Va. woman sentenced to 1 year after pleading guilty to identity theft, credit card fraud, other charges

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A Norton, Va. woman pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Wise County Circuit Court Tuesday on charges of identity theft, credit card fraud and obtaining money by false pretenses.

According to a news release, Amy Lynn Hopson, 40, was sentenced to 20 years in jail, with 19 years suspended.

Hopson will serve only one years in jail, but was also ordered to pay restitution to the victim and complete 15 years of probation.

In 2016, Adult Protective Service workers at the Wise County Department of Social Services received information about a possible financial exploitation of a senior or incapacitated adult.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Hopson had used an elderly person’s identity to open credit cards and make purchases in excess of $10,000.

According to the release, Hopson’s guilty plea comes just one week before she was scheduled to face a jury on those charges.

APS then contacted the Wise County Sheriff’s Office to investigate and Hopson confessed to investigators.

“Last month, we formed the Southwest Virginia Senior Abuse Task Force to combat the abuse and financial exploitation of our region’s most vulnerable citizens,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said. “Financial exploitation of seniors is far too common and unfortunately the number of these crimes is significantly underreported. Roughly five million people across the country are affected by elder abuse annually, but only one in twenty-four cases are actually reported to police. No only are these cases underreported, the circumstances makes them difficult to prosecute.”

