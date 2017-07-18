NCG Cinema opening Friday at Fort Henry Mall

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Movie-goers will have a new place to catch a film in the Tri-Cities this weekend.

Hull Property Group announced Tuesday that they will celebrate the grand opening of NCG Cinema at Fort Henry Mall on Friday.

“The opening of NCG Cinema will bring new life to the Fort Henry Mall,” Ky Widener, Senior Vice President of Leasing for Hull Property Group, said. “The theater is top notch and I’m confident the community will enjoy the improvements to the movie going experience. This is the first of many advances to come here at the Fort Henry Mall and we look forward to the transformation ahead.”

Along with 10 fully renovated auditoriums, the new theater also has an expanded lobby and improved digital displays, projectors and sound systems. New ceilings, paint, flooring, lighting, restrooms and signage have also be upgraded at the theater.

According to a news release, the theater offers “affordable movie tickets, free refills on popcorn and soda, select $5 movie tickets on Tuesdays and a loyalty program for movie goers.”

“We are dedicated to providing customers with a quality shopping experience and a large part of that is working to bring strong tenants to the property,” Jim Hull, managing principal of Hull Property Group, said. “NCG Cinema is a first class addition to the Mall and we are excited for Dunham’s Sports to open later this fall. These new tenants couple with the aesthetic transformation that the renovation will bring will help set this Mall back on a path for success.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and the theater will open for business on Friday.

To check movie times at the theater, visit http://www.ncgmovies.com/kingsport or call the showtime line at 723-8090.

The new theater is part of the multi-million dollar renovation of Fort Henry Mall that began this summer.

