Multiple streets closed in Boone, N.C. after ‘suspicious device’ reported

BOONE, NC (WJHL) – Multiple streets and all pedestrian traffic has been shut down in an area in downtown Boone, N.C.after a report of a suspicious device.

According to a Boone Police Department news release, 911 dispatchers received the call about the device around 3:30 p.m., which was reported to be near the intersection of Hardin Street and Howard Street.

Officers responded and cordoned off the area near the device.

All pedestrian traffic in the area has been closed and the following streets have been closed to traffic:

West King Street at Depot Street

East King Street at NC 105 EXT

Hardin Street at Rivers Street

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office Explosives Disposal Unit is also responding to the scene at this time.

