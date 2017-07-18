MOM SAVERS: Save on back-to-school clothes shopping at consignment sales

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL)- Shopping for kids can get really expensive, really quick, but there are several big consignment sales in the Tri-Cities where people can save money without sacrificing quality or style.

Polka-Tots to Teens is a bi-annual consignment sale that is held at Boones Creek Christian Church in Johnson City. During the fall sale which starts July 20th, people can shop in a roughly 20,000 square foot gym that usually has more than 60,000 items for sale from nearly 200 consignors.

“We carry clothing, toys, shoes, books, DVDs, baby equipment, larger toy items,” said Polka-Tots to Teens Co-Founder Amy Freeman. “So we’ve got an array of a lot of different things for people.”

The consignment sale started out as a venture by stay-at-home moms Freeman and Tiffany Riddle in 2012. Riddle said, “We just didn’t want to spend full-price on our children’s items. We both have three children each.” Riddle said it was too expensive to buy clothes for them and they were looking to help other moms save money too.

Riddle and Freeman said Polka-Tots to Teens offer parents a cheaper alternative to retail stores but with the same quality, name-brand products. They carry clothing for infants all the way up to teen size 20 and Freeman said they even have strict guidelines when it comes to accepting them. “It has to be in excellent selling condition so no stains, no holes, no rips, not very old.”

People can also make money at the consignment sale. People have the option to sign-up as consignors and sell their own goods during the event. They can also shop at the event with the public. While consignors set their own prices, Riddle said they normally start at one dollar with bigger items like toys or baby equipment costing no more than $50.

“[Customers] are definitely saving a lot,” Freeman said. “I would say at least 60-70 percent of retail prices. We have customers come through that have their bins or their shopping carts that they bring themselves completely full and they’re walking out of here with 30-40 items under $100.”

Some of the proceeds for this season’s sale will go back to Boones Creek Christian Church to help fund mission trips. There will also be a charity night where money will be raised to help benefit Operation School Bus, an organization that helps families and teens in need.

There are also stores like Once Upon a Child and websites like ThredUp that sell gently-used clothes, shoes, and baby gear at discounted prices.

Visit all of the upcoming consignment sales in the Tri-Cities:

Polka-Tots to Teens

Boones Creek Christian Church, Johnson City, TN

Fall sale dates:

July 20 Night Owl Sale 8 p.m.- 10 p.m. ($1 entry fee to benefit Operation School Bus)

July 21 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

July 22 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. (1/2 off)

Hopscotch Child & Teen Consignment Event

Kingsport Civic Auditorium, Kingsport, TN

Fall sale dates:

Aug. 3-4 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Aug. 5 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Tri-Cities Upscale Affordable Consignment

Meadowview Convention Center, Kingsport, TN

Fall sale dates:

Aug. 24 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Aug. 25 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Aug 26 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Andrew & Abby’s Closet

Appalachian Fairgrounds, Gray, TN

Fall sale dates:

Sept. 6 Pre-Sale Benefit 6 p.m.- 10 p.m. ($5 entry fee to benefit Crisis Pregnancy Center)

Sept. 7-8 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

1 p.m.- 5 p.m. (1/2 off)

Duck-Duck-Goose

Appalachian Fairgrounds, Gray, TN

Fall/Winter sale dates:

Oct 19-21 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. (1/2 off Oct.21)

