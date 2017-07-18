Investor from Taiwan visits Johnson City to further discuss new sports performance facility

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Less than a week after Johnson City and East Tennessee State University representatives returned from an overseas trip, an investor from Taiwan just wrapped up his visit to Johnson City.

This is all part of discussions about building a sports performance training facility in Johnson City.

The investor, Jeff Hsu, was only here a little more than a day, but he had positive reactions to the area.

Director of ETSU Sports Science, Meg Stone, said Hsu arrived late Saturday night to follow up on meetings that took place in China and Taiwan earlier this month.

“Just to investigate the possibilities of us being able to get a facility here,” Stone said.

News Channel 11 told you last week that Johnson City leaders and representatives from ETSU visited investors in Asia in hopes of bringing in a sports performance training facility to Johnson City.

“Johnson City hopefully is some place that they’ll look for that help in the technical, tactical approach to sport plus conditioning,” Stone said.

Johnson City Mayor David Tomita said the original discussion involved building the complex off of West Market Street. But now other options are being considered, simply because that process would take too long.

“Five to seven years is kind of the bench mark. But we have an opportunity with the 2018 Olympics, the 2020 Olympics and the 2022 Olympics that really don’t fit that time frame. So we need to find something that we can do now,” Tomita explained.

Neither Tomita or Stone could name off any of the potential sites. But they did mention they could be building in a different location or even renovating a building.

“We’ve talked about all of those possibilities. You know I mean if you’re going to build the kind of facility that we’re looking at from scratch you’re talking about a lot of money. If you’re talking about renovating a building that’s already in existence well the cost comes down considerably,” Stone said.

Tomita and Stone both say the quick trip went well and there are high hopes of getting this facility up and running soon.

“We’d like to be sitting here talking to you this time next year about getting ready to open their larger facility,” Tomita said.

The investor who visited Johnson City has a meeting in Beijing on Friday to follow up on his trip.

