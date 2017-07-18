Greene and Carter County leaders vote for tax increases

(WJHL) – Property owners in two Northeast Tennessee counties will soon be paying more taxes.

County leaders in both Greene and Carter counties have approved property tax increases.

Last night, the Greene County Commission narrowly approved a 10-cent increase for city and county property owners. County Mayor David Crum cast the tie-breaking vote.

Commissioners have struggled to come up with a spending plan and address a $2.1 million budget shortfall.

Property owners in Carter County will also see a higher tax bill next year. County leaders approved a 2-cent property tax hike Monday. The original proposal called for a 4-cent increase.

Opponents of the tax increase were seen protesting in Elizabethton yesterday.

The County Commission also called for the withdrawal of more than $400,000 from the Carter County general fund to cover the rest of the county’s spending plan.

 

