Grayson County, VA farmers open new meat manufacturing facility

GRAYSON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A new line of meat snacks will be made in a new facility to open in southwest Virginia.

Landcrafted Food, a natural, grass-fed beef company in Grayson County, VA has completed construction of a new meat processing facility.

The 7,000 square foot facility, managed by local farmers, supports local family farms in the region.

The company is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony this Friday. Local and state officials will be on hand.

Landcrafted Food, headed by River Ridge Land and Cattle Company — is a Grayson County beef producer that markets grass-fed beef.

It’s investing $2.1 million and will create 11 new jobs over the next few years.

In addition, the new USDA-inspected facility will provide meat processing to area beef and pork producers. It will cut and package fresh meat for a national market of wholesale and retail customers.

In addition, it will provide value-added process and packaging services including meat snacks, jerky, cooked products, and specialty meat packaging.

“On behalf of River Ridge Land and Cattle Company and Grayson Natural Farms, we are eternally grateful for the support we have received from Governor McAuliffe’s office, Secretary of Agriculture Gooden’s office, Senator Bill Carrico and the Tobacco Region Revitalization Committee, The Grayson County EDA, Jonathan Sweet and Grayson County Board of Supervisors,” said River Ridge co-owner Charlotte Hanes in a October 2106 release. “We are excited about this project and our decision to locate this facility in Independence was an easy decision given the commitment we have had from our state and local partners. We are proud of the confidence that our statewide partners have in us and it is clear that Virginia, and in particular Grayson County, is open for business.”

Landcrafted Food/River Ridge Meats is located at 226 Industrial Lane, Independence, VA 24348.

The 10-year-old company currently employs full-time staff of 11 people.

The new facility, according to a release, is backed by a variety is state and local incentives as well as private investment.

The company touts its products are “made from responsibly-sourced ingredients, including grass-fed beef that is raised humanely, on the company’s small consortium of regional farms. No added hormones or antibiotics are used, and all of the brand’s products are gluten-free and GMO-free.”

Grayson Natural Farms just introduced our new value added brand, LANDCRAFTED FOOD at the Fancy Food Show in New York City. #fancyfoodshow pic.twitter.com/IROQBno1VN — Grayson Natural (@GraysonNatural) June 25, 2017