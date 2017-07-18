Former Crockett star player Good leaves App. State basketball program

BOONE, NC — News Channel 11 sports has learned that former David Crockett basketball player Patrick Good is no longer on the Appalachian state team.

According to his father the rising sophomore has decided not to return to the Mountaineers program and has dropped out of summer school.

Last season Good appeared in 29 games, exclusively off the bench for the Mountaineers and logged 22.6 minutes per game.

he finished with 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest, while shooting 41.7 percent from the floor and 41.0 percent from three.

Reportedly Good wants to play closer to home and his brother CJ who plays at King University.