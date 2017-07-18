Federal Trade Commission renews opposition to MSHA, Wellmont merger

(WJHL) – On the same day as a planned public hearing regarding the proposed COPA for Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System’s, the Federal Trade Commission renewed their criticism of the proposed merger.

The Federal Trade Commission’s newest comments come in response to three reports filed by the hospitals which support the merger.

In its response filed today, the FTC said its “deeply concerned that this proposed merger will cause significant and irreversible harm to competition and consumers in the region.”

FTC staff members said the reports didn’t contain sufficient analysis and evidence to support its claims.

The staff also said the reports overlook the benefits to consumers from competition and overstate the benefits of a merger to overall public health.

“Our concerns that the proposed merger likely would increase prices and decrease the quality of healthcare services in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, as articulated in our prior public comments, remain. Fundamentally, the applicants’ supplemental reports provide no new information or analysis that changes FTC staff’s conclusion that the proposed merger is likely to significantly harm consumers in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia and that the COPA’s benefits do not exceed these harms by clear and convincing evidence.”

