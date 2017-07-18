ETSU Bucs picked to finished 8th at the SoCon Media Day

SPARTANBURG, SC — When East Tennessee State was here in Spartanburg a year ago they were getting ready for their first season in the Southern Conference. But the team wants no excuses this time around after going from 2 wins in 2015 to 5 in 2016.”

“We have a lot of experience, there’s no more excuse of being the young team. To finish the way we did definitely provided some momentum to go into the offseason.”

“Teams are still going to underestimate us. We’ve just got a big chip on our shoulders and we’re up for the challenge.”

A BIG FOCUS TUESDAY WAS THE NEW STADIUM, A PLACE THE BUCS CAN FINALLY CALL THEIR OWN.

“Having the stadium on campus, there’s no doubt that’s where a stadium needs to be. All they’ve got to do is wake up Saturday morning at about twelve o’clock, like most college students do, get dressed, come to the football game, have a great time.”

“Think that’s the final step in our program as becoming solidified, having our own, on campus spot to call our home.”

MOST TEAMS IN THE SOCON WENT THROUGH ROSTER TURNOVER IN THE OFFSEASON, BUT THE BUCS ONLY LOST 3 SENIORS…AND FEEL THAT EXPERIENCE IS A KEY ADVANTAGE IN 2017

“Been on the same field playing together and we understand where he is when he runs his route, or how I like to throw the ball, or how Dylan likes to blitz and things like that that other teams might not have the luxury of.”

“Defensive line, we like to call ourselves Death Row. We have a lot of chemistry. We have an excellent relationship and that goes from first string to second string to third string to just backups. We’re just a big family.”

“Now Kenny, ETSU was picked to finish eighth overall in the Southern Conference Media poll, one spot above VMI. But it all kicks off on September 2nd when the Bucs host Limestone at the new stadium. Right now reporting in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Kane O’Neill, News Channel 11 Sports.