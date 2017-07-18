Bristol Pirates go on the road to defeat Elizabethton 9-4

ELIZABETHTON — To the Appy league where west division leader Elizabethton hosted the Bristol Pirates and in the top of the 1st, Pirates Edison Lantigua with a runner on second rips this deep to center and off the wall, Yondrey Contreras will score to make it 1-0.

Few batters later Huascar Fuentes sends this pitch deep to left and off the wall Lantigua will score from second and the Pirates were now up 2-0.

Bottom of the 1st, Twins Shane Carrier with two on will line this pitch to right field one run will score then Jose Miranda will attempt to score from second and the play at the plate is safe to tie the game at two.

Later in the inning, runner on third Matt Alabnese for the Twins will strike out and take off for first on the pass ball Pirate catcher Paul Brands cant make the throw and the runner from third will score to make 3-2.

Pirates won 9-4.

Advertisement