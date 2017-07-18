Abingdon imposes ordinance to regulate, collect taxes on HomeStays, Airbnb sites

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Very soon, those who rent room space or a residential dwelling in Abingdon will need to adhere to a strict HomeStay Ordinance.

This new ordinance particularly targets rooms and homes booked for stays on sites such as HomeAway, Craigslist, and Airbnb.

Hosts and their rental spaces will be subject to approval by the Planning/Zoning and Building department.

The town’s ordinance states: No host shall operate a HomeStay unit or advertise a residential property for HomeStay with the host first having registered with the departments of Business, Planning/Zoning and Building in the Town of Abingdon Offices at 133 W. Main Street. Upon the applicant’s initial visit with the town offices, he/she will be furnished with a packet which will contain registration materials and forms.

News Channel 11 found nearly 80 different homes and rooms for rent in Abingdon on Airbnb’s site.

The Town of Abingdon says it not fair to local hotels, motels and bed and breakfast establishments that already meet the demands of business licensure, safety, and insurance requirements, while those who post rooms for rent on hospitality sites do not.

The town says it’s beginning to contact hosts on various hospitality platforms to inform them of this new ordinance that will take effect August 10.

For more information about his ordinance, click here to read it in full.

WEB EXTRA: Abingdon Homestay Ordinance (.pdf)