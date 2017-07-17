Virginia gets $3.8 million to prepare for terrorist attack

By Associated Press Published:
(WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says the state will be awarded a $3.8 million grant to help prepare and prevent a “complex coordinated terrorist attack.”

McAuliffe said Friday that Virginia will receive nearly 10 percent of the total funding awarded through the grant and the largest allocation of states on the East Coast, which is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

About $1.2 million will go to Arlington County. The county is home to the Pentagon, which was targeted during the Sept. 11 attacks.

