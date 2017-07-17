VDOT: 24-hour lane closures on Interstate-81 at mile-marker 18

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – In southwest Virginia, drivers can expect lane closures on Interstate-81 this week. The Virginia Department of Transportation says that the closures will happen in the northbound lane of the interstate at mile-marker 18.

The traffic alert is in place to allow for bridge repairs.

The lane closures will happen day and night from Sunday until Thursday of this week.

The 24-hour a day work is need, VDOT says to allow crews to replace the concrete bridge deck and to allow for it to properly cure.

VDOT says the concrete bridge deck is four to five inches in depth.

The state transportation department says flaggers will be stationed periodically under the bridge along the Virginia Creeper Trail to ensure pedestrian safety.

But officials ask that you avoid the area if possible. Call VDOT’s 511 or visit http://www.511Virginia.org/ for real-time traffic information.

The following are other road projects underway by VDOT (The following is information from the Virginia Department of Transportation):

INTERSTATE PROJECTS

F310 bridge rehabilitation over I-81 at Exit 10: Due to rehabilitation of the Route F310 bridge over Interstate 81 at exit 10, traffic signals are controlling one-way traffic on Route F310. Be alert to nighttime lane closures on I-81 near exit 10 due to this effort. (Completion: fall 2018)

***Interstate 81 – Exit 14 : Work is underway to reconstruct Interstate 81 exit 14 to better accommodate traffic volumes and to replace the north and southbound interstate 81 bridges at exit 14. During the week of July 17, be alert to nighttime northbound lane closures due to removing barrier wall and milling and paving along the left lane and shoulder. Also be alert to flagging and heavy equipment on Old Jonesboro Road and Dennison Drive, as well as heavy equipment entering and exiting the I-81 median. (Completion: fall 2018)

I-81 bridges over Halls Bottom Road: Replacement of the Interstate 81 bridges over Halls Bottom Road near exit 10 in Washington County is underway. I-81 travel lanes may be narrowed through the work zone. Due to safety concerns, Route 808 (Halls Bottom Road) is closed underneath the interstate bridges. Only emergency-response vehicles will have access; all other vehicle traffic will be required to detour. (Completion: Fall 2018)

***Interstate 77 – maintenance activities : No lane closures are scheduled the week of July 17; however, be alert to the possibility of maintenance activities along the shoulder such as debris removal.

***Interstate 81 – maintenance activities : Be alert to bridge deck repairs on I-81 northbound between mile markers 51 and 53 in Smyth County. Also be alert to bridge painting on I-81 southbound between mile markers 81 and 80, and mile markers 69 and 68 in Wythe County.

PRIMARY HIGHWAYS AND HIGH TRAFFIC SECONDARY ROADS:

Bland County

***Route 52 bridge repairs and closure : Bridge repairs will require the temporary closure of the Route 52 bridge over Dry Fork Creek in Bland County July 26 through August 16. The bridge is located at the intersection of Route 613, about a mile north of the Town of Rocky Gap.

The closure is necessary to expedite repairs and to ensure safety during repairs. During the bridge closure, motorists will use Interstate 77 exits 64 and 66 as a detour. Motorists should use caution in this area and pay close attention to signs and message boards warning of the closure. (Completion: August 16, 2017)

Route 601 bridge replacement: Due to replacement of the Route 601 bridge over Little Walker Creek in Bland County, be alert to workers in the work zone as well as traffic shifts. (Completion: October 2017)

***Route 601 bridge repairs : The Route 601 (Little Creek Highway) bridge over Little Walker Creek, located six miles from Route 603 and just over four miles from Route 600, will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, July 17 and again Wednesday, July 19 due to bridge repairs. Motorists should detour using Interstate 77 exits 64 and 66 during the closure. (Completion: July 19, 2017)



Dickenson County

Route 644 (Caney Creek Road): Due to repairs along Route 644 (Caney Creek Road) in Dickenson County, a portion of the road is closed. The closure is located 0.88-mile from the intersection of Routes 649 and 644, and approximately four miles from the intersection of Routes 652 and 644. (Completion: late July 2017)

Grayson County

***Route 665 (Stones Chapel Road) bridge : The Route 665 (Stones Chapel Road) bridge over Elk Creek in Grayson County is closed until 5 p.m. Friday, July 21 for repairs. The bridge is located .80-mile from Route 658 and .10 mile from Route 663. (Completion: July 21, 2017)

Route 58 – bridge replacement over Peggy Branch: Temporary signals will be controlling one-way traffic during construction of a new bridge on Route 58 over Peggy Branch in Grayson County. The bridge is being replaced in two phases. Motorists should be aware to a reduced speed limit. (Completion: November 3, 2017)

Lee County

Route 58 bridge repairs in Jonesville: Repairs to the Route 58 bridge over Town Branch in the Jonesville area of Lee County are underway and have restricted east and westbound traffic to one 12-foot-wide lane controlled by traffic signals. Motorists should use caution in the areaand wide loads over 12 feet should plan alternate routes while repairs are underway. (Completion: August 2017)



Scott County

Route 671 bridge replacement: Traffic is restricted to one 9-foot-wide lane on Route 671 in the Valley Creek area of Scott County due to a bridge replacement project. Anticipate periodic delays in the work zone due to flagging operations. (Completion: July 24, 2017)

Route 23 bridge replacement at Weber City: Due to replacement of the Route 23 bridges over North Fork Holston River in the Weber City area of Scott County, motorists can expect one-lane traffic and a 12-foot-width restriction in each direction. The speed limit in the work zone is 35 mph. (Completion: November 2018)

Utility Projects – various locations: Anticipate lane closures during daylight hours at the following locations in Scott County due to utility projects:

Water line installation work along Route 65 between Route 774 east of Dungannon and Route 716 (Chestnut Ridge Road). (Completion: winter 2017)

Water line installation work along Route 71 (Nickelsville Highway) and connecting secondary routes between Route 792 (Slabtown Road) and Route 790 (Pin Oak Circle). (Completion: Spring 2018)

Power line installation along U.S. Route 23 between Route 58 at Duffield and Route 871 (Natural Tunnel Parkway). (Completion: Spring 2018)

Smyth County

***Route 670 (Highlander Road) : The Route 670 (Highlander Road) bridge over South Fork Holston River in Smyth County has reopened to traffic; however, be alert to finishing work over the next few weeks. The bridge is located one mile from the west intersection of Route 601 and near the intersection of the east end of Route 601. (Completion: July 24, 2017)

* **Route 610 (Old Quarry Road) : Due to replacement of the Route 610 (Old Quarry Road) bridge superstructure, a portion of the route will be closed to traffic from July 24 until October 27. The closure will be between Mountain Road and Palmer Avenue. Motorists are advised to use the signed detour during the bridge construction. (Completion: October 27)

Route 16 bridge project: Due to replacement of a portion of the Route 16 bridge over Slemp Creek in the Sugar Grove community of Smyth County, motorists should be alert to the possibility of delays. Traffic signals are controlling one 9-foot-wide travel lane through the work zone. The bridge is located between Route 601 and Route 695. (Completion: October 6, 2017)

Tazewell County

Route 102 bridge replacement: A project to reconstruct the Route 102 bridge over Laurel Fork in the Pocahontas area of Tazewell County is underway. Motorists should use caution in this area and be alert to signals controlling one-way traffic across the bridge. (Completion: August 2017)

Route 16 bridge replacement: A project to reconstruct the Route 16 bridge over Jacobs Fork Creek in the Bishop area of Tazewell County is underway and is restricting traffic to one, 10-foot-wide lane. Signals are controlling one-way traffic across the bridge. (Completion: August 2017)

Wise County

***Route 646 (Wise Mountain Road): Route 646 (Wise Mountain Road) will be closed from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily Friday, July 14 through Friday, July 28 due to road repairs. There will be no work on Sundays. The road will be closed to through traffic from the swimming pool on Rout 646 to the intersection of Routes 646 and 644 . Pay close attention to flaggers. (Completion: July 28)

Route 628 (Honey Branch Road): Due to road widening and slope repairs, anticipate lengthy delays during daylight hours along a section of Route 628 (Honey Branch Road) in Wise County. Pay close attention to flaggers who are directing one lane traffic through the work zone. (Completion: mid-July 2017)

Water and sewer line projects: Be alert to lane closures during daylight hours due to sewer line installations at the following locations:

The Andover, Osaka and Roda areas north of Appalachia in Wise County. Route 78 between Route 686 near Central Supply and Route 685 will be impacted by a portion of this work. (Completion: fall 2017)

In the Stonega community in Wise County near Appalachia, involving lane closures along Routes 78 and 600. (Completion: spring 2018).

Paving this week, part of the safety/roundabout construction project at Union HS (Wise Co), may cause delays. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/ElmNBZb6Kw — VDOT Bristol (@VaDOTBristol) July 17, 2017

Route 757 (Wise-Norton Road): Work to widen a one-mile section of Route 757 (Wise-Norton Road) is underway. New traffic pattern restricts traffic to one-way on Route 757 from Business Route 23 at Wise toward Route 23. There is two-way traffic between Route 23 and the Wal-mart shopping area; however, traffic is accessing Route 757 north of Wal-mart using Route 23 north to Business Route 23 in Wise. Motorists should be alert to highway workers, message boards and detour signs, and heavy equipment in the area. (Completion: October 2017)