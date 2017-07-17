Tusculum named SAC Athletic Training Staff of the Year

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The South Atlantic Conference Athletic Trainers Committee has named Tusculum Head Athletic Trainer Chris Lenker and his staff as the 2016-2017 Athletic Training Staff of the Year, the league announced Monday.

“Congratulations to Chris and the entire Tusculum athletic training staff for being honored with this award by their peers,” South Atlantic Conference Commissioner Patrick Britz added. “The entire conference is extremely appreciative of the dedication and passion all of the athletic trainers in the league possess toward ensuring the health and safety of the student-athletes.”

Lenker, in this 18th season at Tusculum, directs the overall operation and medical treatment of the student-athletes for the 20 intercollegiate sports offered by the College. His duties include overseeing all phases of the Athletic Training program, coordination of all athletic insurance matters, direction of the College’s athletic drug testing program, prevention, management and rehabilitation of athletic injuries and the development of athletic training room policies and procedures.

“It is always an honor to be recognized by your peers,” said Lenker. “The bar has been set pretty high with respect to student-athlete care by all the amazing athletic trainers throughout the South Atlantic Conference. My staff and I work hard to maintain that level of care at Tusculum and we are proud to be recognized for our efforts.”

The Tusculum staff was honored by the South Atlantic Conference as the league’s Athletic Training Staff of the Year during the 2008-2009 academic year, marking the first time Tusculum has received the honor.