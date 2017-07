ROGERSVILLE (WJHL) – A bridge in Rogersville will close to traffic starting Monday.

The Town of Rogersville will close a bridge on Armstrong Road today.

A state inspection revealed serious problems with the bridge and recommended one lane be closed. But, town officials decided to completely close the bridge instead to avoid a traffic bottleneck.

Today, crews begin work to tear down and replace the bridge. Expect road closures around the area of Armstrong Road.