Tennessee man accused of hitting 2 officers, firefighter with stolen car in Kentucky

OAK GROVE, Ky. (WKRN) – A Clarksville man was arrested after investigators say he hit two police officers and a firefighter Friday night in Oak Grove, Kentucky.

Oak Grove police say the car was stolen from Nashville.

First responders were blocking Kentucky 115 after a crash when Dreon Key, 19, hit the officers and a firefighter, according to the report. The victims did not receive serious injuries.

The suspect drove to Clarksville and hit a parked car and then fled on foot. He left behind three people in the car.

Investigators say the suspect’s car was stolen from Nashville.

Key was arrested and faces charges for assault, wanton endangerment, operating on a suspended license, fleeing and evading police, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.