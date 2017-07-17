TDEC fines Elizabethton gas station $24,000

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is fining an Elizabethton gas station $24,000 for a variety of violations related to its underground gasoline storage tanks.

TDEC issued an Order and Assessment against Quality Oil Company, LLC on West Elk Avenue earlier this month. The order follows an inspection in November, which found one of Quality Oil’s release sensors failed to work for four months last year, according to TDEC Communications Director Eric Ward. In addition, Ward said the company did not test its sensors annually.

“TDEC notified Quality Oil Company of the violations, and by January 11, 2017, it had provided information showing the corrections were complete,” Ward said. “There was no actual release or impact to the environment.

The company is only required to pay 20% of the fine, as long as it doesn’t have any significant operational compliance violations for the next year, according to state records. As an alternative, Quality Oil Company could instead move forward with additional training, according to the Order and Assessment.

