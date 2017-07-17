Suspect in Wise Co. domestic incident found dead from gunshot wound

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies said one person died following a domestic disturbance Saturday evening.

According to a WCSO news release, dispatch received a 911 call about a disturbance in the 7700 block of Indian Creek Road in the county.

The woman told dispatch that she had been assaulted by her husband, Scottie Lynn Hamilton, 60, and said that he was in the bedroom loading a gun.

According to the release, the woman hid in the bathroom with the door locked and two gunshots were fired through the door.

When deputies responded to the scene, they were able to safely get the woman outside.

According to the release, a Town of Wise police officer responded to the area and heard a gunshot come from inside the home.

The deputy and the officer moved the woman to a safe location and law enforcement set up a containment around the home, as they waited for a sheriff’s office negotiator, as well as the sheriff’s response team, to respond to the scene.

Negotiators tried to an hour to make contact with Hamilton by cell phone and also using a PA system, but they were unsuccessful.

The response team then used a robot to enter the home in attempt to search and to make contact with Hamilton.

According to the release, Hamilton was found on the bed with no response.

The response team entered the home and found Hamilton dead from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigative Division is in charge of the investigation at this time, which is pending upon receipt of medical examiner reports.

