New Taco John’s restaurant to open July 19 in Bristol, VA

BRISTOL, VA (WJHLl) – Is it Taco Tuesday? Well, in Bristol, VA soon every day will be Taco Tuesday because Mexican restaurant Taco John’s is opening on Wednesday, July 19.

The new restaurant will be located at 1395 Euclid Avenue, near the Euclid Avenue Shopping Center. It will open at 10:00 a.m.

The first 100 guests will receive a Golden Ticket for a good a small order of Potato Oles free every day for a year.

Taco John’s describes Potato Oles as round bits of crunch potato, cooked fresh and sprinkled with bold spices. They can be dipped in nacho cheese, sour cream, guacamole or salsa.

“I’m thrilled to introduce Taco John’s signature menu and commitment to quality to the people of Bristol,” said Jackie Bowling, Supervisor of the Bristol Taco John’s. “We’ve assembled an awesome team and we can’t wait to officially open our doors on Wednesday. We believe Taco John’s will quickly become the go-to destination for convenient, fast and delicious Mexican food in this great town.”

Bristol’s new restaurant will feature daily specials like Taco Tuesday, and Wake Up Wednesday.

It will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This is Taco John’s second restaurant to open in Virginia and the 392nd system-wide.

For more information about Taco John’s, click here.