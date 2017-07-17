KPD officers arrest man on indecent exposure, resisting arrest charges

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers arrested a man after he allegedly exposed himself inside a bathroom at Belk in Kingsport.

According to a KPD report, officers were called to the store to investigate an indecent exposure report.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the complainant who works loss prevention for Belk.

The man said he was in a bathroom stall when the person in the stall next to him – identified as David Narramore, 54 of Whitesburg, Kentucky – began rubbing his foot against his foot.

Narramore then exposed himself to the employee.

The loss prevention employee then escorted Narramore to the loss prevention office.

Police spoke with Narramore who claimed the employee had also touched his foot.

According to the report, officers tried to arrest Narramore, but he resisted and a struggle began.

Narramore refused to put his hands behind his back and when he started moving towards one of the officers, the officer used a Taser.

The stun did not seem have an impact on Narramore. He was then wrestled to the ground by officers and was arrested.

Narramore then complained of chest pains, was checked out by EMS crews and then was taken to the Kingsport City Jail.

He was charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

