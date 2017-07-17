Kingsport Mets take down the Johnson City Cardinals

KINGSPORT — Packed house for fun fest night in Kingsport, where the Mets hosted Johnson City and the Mets strike quickly when Jeremy Vasquez, on his birthday, hammering this pitch high and deep to left, where the left fielder can’t make the grab against the wall. Wagner Lagrange scores and took a 1-0 lead.

Cards quickly answer when J.D. Murder ropes this pitch into right center where Walker Robins scores and that tied the game at 1

but the Mets take over in the 3rd Rigoberto Terrazas smoking this pitch to right and it gets to the wall and one run scores. Mets up 2-1.

Then Dionis Paulino hammered this pitch high and deep to right and you can kiss it goodbye, it was a two run shot and the

Mets take down the Cardinals, 9-2.

