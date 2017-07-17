Kingsport man charged after passing counterfeit money in Wise County, Va.

WISE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Wise County, Va. Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man following a complaint regarding counterfeit money.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the complaint on Wise Norton Road in Wise, Va.. where Jason Ira Massengill, 38, of Kingsport, had reportedly given the victim $300 in counterfeit money to take him out of town.

Deputies found Massengill at Auto Zone in Norton, Va., and located an additional $7,000 in counterfeit bills from Massengill.

Massengill was charged with passing counterfeit money and possession of counterfeit money.

According to the release, Massengill has also been linked to other counterfeit money cases in the region.

Anyone with information about the counterfeit money or believes they are a victim, call Wise County Inv. Sgt. Duane Phillips at 276-328-3756 or email dphillips@wiseco.net.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.