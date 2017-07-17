Johnson City neighbors report hearing several shots fired; Man facing multiple charges

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A man is facing several charges after multiple shots were fired during a domestic incident in Johnson City on Sunday morning.

Police arrested 37-year-old Kenneth Miller and charged him with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The arrest stems from a domestic disturbance call at a home on Pardee Street around 4;00 a.m.

Neighbors reported hearing several shots fired at the home.

Polic said they arrived to find Miller outside.

His girlfriend was inside the home, hiding in a closet and crying.

Police said they determined Miller fired 13 rounds from a 9mm handgun. The rounds were found inside and outside the home.

The victim told police she woke up to Miller pulling on her hair – prompting an argument.

Miller is being held at the Washington County Detention Center where he is being held on a $70,000 bond. His arraignment hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon.