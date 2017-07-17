JCPD: Two men charged with statutory rape of 14-year-old girl

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested two people on charges of statutory rape Sunday.

According to JCPD news release, Pedro Martinez, 19, and Gustavo Campos, 19, were charged following an investigation into an incident involving a 14-year-old girl.

Police said the teen left her house on Austin Springs Road early Sunday morning, where she was picked up by Martinez and Campos and driven to a location on West Walnut Street.

An investigation revealed that both Martinez and Campos had sexual contact with the girl, and alcohol was reportedly involved in the incident.

Martinez and Campos were interviewed at the police department, where they both admitted to having sexual relations with the girl.

They were both charged with statutory rape and were taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where they were each held on $10,000 bond.

Both were scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Monday at 1:30 p.m.

