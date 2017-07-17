JCPD: Suspect sought for breaking car windows, stealing purses in broad daylight

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Johnson City Police are continuing their search for a suspected purse snatcher they say used bold methods to get his hands on some cash.

Surveillance video showed the man scoping out a car at a gym on South Roan Street before busting out the back window to get inside.

Sergeant Mike Adams said the suspect got away with a purse in just under a minute.

“He’s pretty brazen about what he’s doing and it happened so fast, this auto burglary on South Roan street happened in less than one minute,” Sergeant Adams said.

Once the suspect got away with the purse, police said he then used the victim’s credit card at a nearby Walgreens.

Sergeant Adams said that wasn’t the suspect’s final stop.

“After leaving there, were able to track the van to Jonesborough where the same suspect commits another auto burglary at Snap Fitness in Jonesborough,” Sergeant Adams said.

Once the suspect left Jonesborough with yet another stolen purse and credit cards, police said he would then use one of those cards at the Dollar General in Telford.

Sergeant Adams said that’s where the trail goes cold.

He’s now hoping the public will recognize either the suspect, or the van in the surveillance video.

“I do think that they are somewhere between here and Greeneville, they are somewhere in the area, and someone out here knows them we just have to get them identified,” Sergeant Adams said.

If you have any information that could help police you are asked to call the JCPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.