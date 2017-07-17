Hokies picked to finish second in ACC’s Coastal Division

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Defending ACC Coastal Division champion Virginia Tech has been picked to finish second in this year’s divisional race, according to a preseason poll of 167 media members held in conjunction with last week’s 2017 ACC Football Kickoff.

The media awarded the Hokies 40 first-place votes in the Coastal and tied for third with Miami with three votes to win the ACC championship. Miami received the nod as the likely winner of the Coastal, while Florida State is preseason favorite to claim the ACC title.

Rounding out the predicted order of finish in the Coastal is Georgia Tech, Pitt, North Carolina, Duke and Virginia, respectively. Louisville’s Lamar Jackson was chosen to repeat as ACC Player of the Year.

In last year’s preseason poll, the Hokies were picked to finish fourth in the Coastal and earned only three first-place votes, but under the leadership of head coach Justin Fuente, Tech went on to clinch the division title and earn a spot in the ACC Championship Game. The Hokies finished 2016 with a 10-4 overall record, a 6-2 mark in conference play and a final AP ranking of 16 after defeating Arkansas in the Belk Bowl, 35-24.

ACC Championship Votes

Florida State – 117 Clemson – 35 Louisville – 7

4-t. Virginia Tech – 3

4-t. Miami – 3

Duke – 1

Atlantic Division

(First place votes in parentheses)

Florida State (121) – 1,108 Clemson (37) – 1,007 Louisville (9) – 843 NC State – 658 Wake Forest – 415 Syracuse – 362 Boston College – 283

Coastal Division

(First place votes in parentheses)

Miami (103) – 1,065 Virginia Tech (40) – 932 Georgia Tech (9) – 708 Pitt (7) – 673 North Carolina (4) – 606 Duke (4) -473 Virginia -219