Hokies picked to finish second in ACC’s Coastal Division

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Defending ACC Coastal Division champion Virginia Tech has been picked to finish second in this year’s divisional race, according to a preseason poll of 167 media members held in conjunction with last week’s 2017 ACC Football Kickoff.
The media awarded the Hokies 40 first-place votes in the Coastal and tied for third with Miami with three votes to win the ACC championship. Miami received the nod as the likely winner of the Coastal, while Florida State is preseason favorite to claim the ACC title.
Rounding out the predicted order of finish in the Coastal is Georgia Tech, Pitt, North Carolina, Duke and Virginia, respectively. Louisville’s Lamar Jackson was chosen to repeat as ACC Player of the Year.
In last year’s preseason poll, the Hokies were picked to finish fourth in the Coastal and earned only three first-place votes, but under the leadership of head coach Justin Fuente, Tech went on to clinch the division title and earn a spot in the ACC Championship Game. The Hokies finished 2016 with a 10-4 overall record, a 6-2 mark in conference play and a final AP ranking of 16 after defeating Arkansas in the Belk Bowl, 35-24.
ACC Championship Votes
- Florida State – 117
- Clemson – 35
- Louisville – 7
4-t. Virginia Tech – 3
4-t. Miami – 3
- Duke – 1
Atlantic Division
(First place votes in parentheses)
- Florida State (121) – 1,108
- Clemson (37) – 1,007
- Louisville (9) – 843
- NC State – 658
- Wake Forest – 415
- Syracuse – 362
- Boston College – 283
Coastal Division
(First place votes in parentheses)
- Miami (103) – 1,065
- Virginia Tech (40) – 932
- Georgia Tech (9) – 708
- Pitt (7) – 673
- North Carolina (4) – 606
- Duke (4) -473
- Virginia -219