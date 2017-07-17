Greeneville, Kingsport women among 8 arrested in Sevier County prostitution sting

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Eight people were arrested after an undercover investigation by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said six women and two men were charged with prostitution related charges. He said undercover agents posed as clients and contacted people posting ads on a social media website known for sex trafficking.
On July 13, eight people were arrested after showing up at a local motel, according to Sheriff Seals. They were taken to the Sevier County Jail to be arraigned and booked.
- Brandie Bridgers, 35, of Gould, North Carolina – Charged with prostitution
- Kimberley D. Johnson, 32, of Greeneville, Tennessee – Charged with prostitution
- Randa McDaniel, 24, of Panama City, Florida – Charged with prostitution
- Sianna Summers, 32, of Southfield, Minnesota – Charged with prostitution
- Alexis L. Grindle, 19, of Lithonia, Georgia – Charged with prostitution
- Shardaye S. Releford, 23, of Kingsport, Tennessee – Charged with prostitution
- Mark Singletary, 26, of Kodak, Tennessee – Charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act
- Patrick R. Jones, 35, of Huntsville, Alabama – Charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act