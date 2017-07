GREENEVILLE (WJHL) – The Greene County Commission will meet Monday evening as they continue to push toward reaching a budget agreement.

Last month, county leaders were not able to come up with an agreement. They voted instead to postpone budget discussions until July.

The Commission is still trying to figure out how to deal with a $1.7 million budget deficit.

The meeting will take place in the Greene County Courthouse in Greeneville at 6 p.m.