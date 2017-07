GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Greene County leaders will continue their efforts to balance the county’s budget tonight.

Last month, commissioners could not agree on what to do about a $1.7 million budget shortfall, and voted to table the talks until tonight.

The meeting is set to start at 6 p.m.

News Channel 11’s Justin Soto will be at tonight’s meeting and will bring you his live report tonight at 11 p.m.

