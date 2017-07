Chris Dula is a professor of Psychology at East Tennessee State University, and recently he was diagnosed with a brain tumor that has led to two emergency surgeries. He also has a newly released book that he is striving to turn into a major charity project. And, if that isn’t enough on his plate, he is also trying to secure a spot on the Ellen Degeneres Show. This morning he is here to share with us more about all that is going on in his life right now.

