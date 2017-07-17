Construction begins on new Boones Creek K-8 school despite traffic concerns in surrounding community

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – After years of planning construction is beginning on brand new K-8 school in Washington County, Tennessee. The new school will be built on the old Williams property on Boones Creek road. More than 50 people came out to a ground breaking ceremony Monday on the site.

School, county, and city leaders all participated in the ceremonial dirt throwing. Children who are expected to attend the new school were also on hand to throw dirt and usher in the construction process of their new school.

While most people say they are excited about the new addition to the community, they still have concerns about traffic that will come when the school opens.

Already, Doug and Judy Clyburn deal with cars and trucks constantly zipping pass their Boones Creek home.

‘I’ve seen it all change and the roads change and this is a really big change,” Judy Clyburn said. The new school is being built directly across the street from the Clyburn’s home on Boone Creek road. While they say their excited about what the school will mean for the community, they are not looking forward to the added traffic. “I’m going to have find me an exit back here and get out of here because I know its going to be 24-7 right here. we have so much traffic already compared to when we first moved here,” Doug Clyburn said. Crews started grading work on the property where a brand new $25 million school will be soon built. School leaders say the new school will be equipped with the latest technologies to benefit students. The land cost the school system $1.8 million dollars. People living in the community say its tax payer dollars well spent. “Its an exciting thing to see happen in Boones creek,” Jim Hawley said, Jim Hawley rides his bike along Boones Creek road several times a week. he also doesn’t like traffic along Boones Creek but says it shouldn’t be too much of a problem when the new school opens. “Yea, there is a fair amount of traffic, I wouldn’t think that the school is going to make that much difference, buses in the morning and buses in the afternoon,” Hawley said.

Director of School Kimber Halliburton says the design of the new school will accommodate high volumes of traffic on campus so that traffic backups on Boones Creek road can be avoided.

The new school in Boones Creek is expected to open in August of 2019.