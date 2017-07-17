Construction begins on new Boones Creek K-8 school despite traffic concerns in surrounding community

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – After years of planning construction is beginning on brand new K-8 school in Washington County, Tennessee. The new school will be built on the old Williams property on Boones Creek road. More than 50 people came out to a ground breaking ceremony Monday on the site.
School, county, and city leaders all participated in the ceremonial dirt throwing. Children who are expected to attend the new school were also on hand to throw dirt and usher in the construction process of their new school.
While most people say they are excited about the new addition to the community, they still have concerns about traffic that will come when the school opens.
Already, Doug and Judy Clyburn deal with cars and trucks constantly zipping pass their Boones Creek home.