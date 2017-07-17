Carter County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent attack against elderly woman

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what appears to be an assault against an elderly woman.

According to a report filed by the sheriff’s office, a family member found the woman with severe bruising to her face and jaw Friday. The family member told officers she was there to clean the home in the Stoney Creek Community when she found the victim unresponsive in her bed.

The daughter of the victim told investigators she last talked with her mother around 11 p.m. Thursday before she was found injured Friday morning.

A detective spoke with the victim at the hospital. Her face and jaw were reportedly too swollen for her to speak so she nodded yes or no to the detective’s questions. When the detective asked her if she was assaulted and raped, she nodded yes.

A family member also told investigators the victim’s purse was missing.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All Rights Reserved.