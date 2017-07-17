Bristol, TN teen accused of killing 3 family members in 2015 set to go to trial

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Robert Seth Denton, although a teen at the time of the killings, is set to go to trial this morning for the 2015 murder deaths three of his family members.

Denton is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the August 2015 of his mother, stepfather, and grandmother at a home on Henson Road in Bristol, TN.

News Channel 11 was there in October 2015 at Denton’s preliminary hearing where Denton listened as his grandfather gave emotional testimony of the day his family was killed.

His grandfather said he was working on a trailer near his home on August 29, when he said Denton came up to him and said to call 911, and left.

Rose said he immediately went to his home and walked in to find a horrifying scene in his kitchen. He said his six kids in all, were also in the kitchen — screaming.

Rose recounted he told them to wait in the bathroom and he said he then found his son-in-law shot on the porch, but still alive — he later died at the hospital.

Rose said he found his wife, shot in the face and dead in the kitchen.

According to a Sullivan County detective, the only child injured was a seven-year-old girl, she had to have surgery but she survived.

Prosecutors have said they are not seeking the death penalty for Denton.

