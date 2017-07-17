70-year-old Army veteran fired for confronting shoplifters

By Published:
Jim Tinney says he was fired last month from the store in Pearland, TX. (Source: KTRK via CNN)

PEARLAND, Texas (AP) – A 70-year-old Army veteran has been fired from a Houston-area Home Depot after trying to stop suspected shoplifters from taking thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise.

KTRK-TV in Houston reports that Jim Tinney says he was fired last month from the store in Pearland.

Tinney says he was trained to not confront shoplifters and knows he violated company policy, but that his military training just kicked in when he noticed three men attempting to steal tools. He threw a paint roller extension pole toward the suspects’ feet. The men escaped.

The Home Depot said in a statement that only trained company security personnel can pursue and engage shoplifters, citing the safety of customers and associates. A Pearland Police Department spokesman didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

